Dr. Fitzpatrick has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaitlin Fitzpatrick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kaitlin Fitzpatrick, MD
Dr. Kaitlin Fitzpatrick, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Boston, MA.
Dr. Fitzpatrick works at
Dr. Fitzpatrick's Office Locations
Mass General Beacon Hill165 Cambridge St Ste 501, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 726-4900
Hospital Affiliations
- Massachusetts General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kaitlin Fitzpatrick, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1932557840
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fitzpatrick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fitzpatrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fitzpatrick works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Fitzpatrick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fitzpatrick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fitzpatrick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fitzpatrick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.