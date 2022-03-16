Dr. Kaitlin Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kaitlin Lee, MD
Dr. Kaitlin Lee, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Leesburg, FL.
Lake Ear Nose Throat and Facial Plastic Surgery Associates601 E Dixie Ave, Leesburg, FL 34748 Directions (352) 787-1535
- 2 1400 N US Highway 441 Ste 950, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions (352) 259-5649
Orthopedics Rhode Island Inc268 Post Rd, Westerly, RI 02891 Directions (401) 789-0661
Scmg Express Care Warwick120 Centerville Rd Ste 5, Warwick, RI 02886 Directions (401) 789-0661
- Uf Health Leesburg Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
She took the time to explain and answer questions. Was wonderful for my daughter for first appt!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1710203666
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
