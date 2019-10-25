Dr. Kaitlin McNamee, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McNamee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kaitlin McNamee, DDS
Overview
Dr. Kaitlin McNamee, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Almont, MI. They graduated from University Of Detroit Mercy-Dental School.
Dr. McNamee works at
Locations
Great Lakes Family Dental Group - Almont606 N Main St, Almont, MI 48003 Directions (810) 798-8585
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Dominion Insurance
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I love this dentist, she is so gentle and friendly. Does an excellent with the white (composite fillings) , she matches up the color perfectly! Love the later hours too !
About Dr. Kaitlin McNamee, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1972823045
Education & Certifications
- University Of Detroit Mercy-Dental School
