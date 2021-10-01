Dr. Neary has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaitlin Neary, MD
Overview of Dr. Kaitlin Neary, MD
Dr. Kaitlin Neary, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boise, ID.
Dr. Neary works at
Dr. Neary's Office Locations
St Lukes Internal Medicine190 E Bannock St, Boise, ID 83712 Directions (208) 381-2222MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Orthopedic Ambulatory Anesthesia PA1425 W River St, Boise, ID 83702 Directions (208) 342-1932
Saint Lukes Orthopedics3399 E Louise Dr Ste 200, Meridian, ID 83642 Directions (208) 706-2663
Orthopedic Urgent Care At St. Luke's Clinic703 S Americana Blvd Ste 120, Boise, ID 83702 Directions (208) 706-2663
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
- St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Neary is a wonderful doctor. I have had flat feet my whole life and time has made it impossible to continue or I would not be able to walk. I have had both feet done and it has gone well. She is caring and always spends time with you and never makes you feel rushed. I would tell you that she is the best!
About Dr. Kaitlin Neary, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1053609073
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Neary accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Neary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Neary works at
Dr. Neary has seen patients for Limb Pain, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neary on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Neary. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neary.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.