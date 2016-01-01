Dr. Seitz accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaitlin Seitz, MD
Overview of Dr. Kaitlin Seitz, MD
Dr. Kaitlin Seitz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Seitz works at
Dr. Seitz's Office Locations
-
1
Pulmonary Upper East Side425 E 61 4 Fl St Ste 402, New York, NY 10065 Directions (646) 962-2333
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Seitz?
About Dr. Kaitlin Seitz, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1336481068
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seitz works at
Dr. Seitz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.