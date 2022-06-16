Dr. Kaitlyn Cranham, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cranham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kaitlyn Cranham, DMD
Overview
Dr. Kaitlyn Cranham, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Chesapeake, VA.
Dr. Cranham works at
Locations
Chesapeake Center for Complete Dentistry1305 Cedar Rd Ste 2, Chesapeake, VA 23322 Directions (757) 932-5200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cranham?
Needed to find a new dentist for some major clean up and work on my mouth. I have had some pretty horrible experiences in the past so it hard for me to find dentist I feel comfortable with. As soon as I walked in I felt welcomed and right at home ! The entire visit was above and beyond expectations. Cant wait to see how they transform my smile I will be back to let you know how it goes.
About Dr. Kaitlyn Cranham, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cranham has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cranham accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Cranham using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Cranham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cranham works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Cranham. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cranham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cranham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cranham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.