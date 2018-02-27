Dr. Kaitlyn Lotti, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lotti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kaitlyn Lotti, DDS
Overview
Dr. Kaitlyn Lotti, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Selinsgrove, PA. They graduated from State University Of New York At Buffalo School Of Dental Medicine.
Locations
Dental Care Associates - Selinsgrove2 Atrium Ct, Selinsgrove, PA 17870 Directions (570) 374-2424
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lotti makes going to the dentist a pleasant experience. She takes the time to explain what your visit will be like for the day and continues to walk you through your appointment as she works. She is gentl, yet thorough and confident in her recommendations without being pushy. I would recommend her to anyone, especially those with dental apprehension or anxiety- she's just the best!
About Dr. Kaitlyn Lotti, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1821417262
Education & Certifications
- Christiana Care Health Systems, Wilmington, De
- State University Of New York At Buffalo School Of Dental Medicine
- New York University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lotti has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lotti accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lotti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lotti. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lotti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lotti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lotti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.