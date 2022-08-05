Dr. Kaiulani Morimoto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morimoto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kaiulani Morimoto, MD
Overview of Dr. Kaiulani Morimoto, MD
Dr. Kaiulani Morimoto, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Spokane Valley, WA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Multicare Valley Hospital and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.
Dr. Morimoto's Office Locations
Dr. Morimoto12615 E Mission Ave Ste 105, Spokane Valley, WA 99216 Directions (509) 315-4415
Hospital Affiliations
- Multicare Valley Hospital
- Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Asuris Northwest Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Choice Health
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
- Washington State Department of Labor & Industries
Ratings & Reviews
A recent cosmetic procedure with J.J. Was a great experience. He is thoughtful , personable, extremely skilled and an artist in contouring combining teaching while performing the procedure. His assistant was also skilled and personable. Everyone associated with this office and the procedures done there are highly skilled friendly and professional and also very nice to be around. I wouldn’t choose to have any cosmetic procedure anywhere else.L.L.
About Dr. Kaiulani Morimoto, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1124011408
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Med Center
- Providence Med Center
- Virginia Mason Med Center
- University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine
- University of Hawaii At Manoa
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morimoto has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morimoto accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morimoto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Morimoto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morimoto.
