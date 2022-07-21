Dr. Kajal Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kajal Patel, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Sardar Patel University / Pramukhswami Medical College and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital), Regional Medical Center Of San Jose and Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.
Valley Medical Consultants200 Jose Figueres Ave Ste 255, San Jose, CA 95116 Directions (408) 223-7474
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
- Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I use FaceTime for my visits as no physical presence is needed. I’ve had below-range results for at least 10 years, with no doctor looking into it—we don’t want you to have high potassium! Even with 396mg K and high-K foods, too low. Current physician *listened* and referred me to her. She dropped HCTZ from my regimen, and the next test had me squarely at mid-range. Cutting my K supplements by half still gave me mid-range results. Finally, she prescribed 10MEQ K—I’ve been asking for years! So no more huge OTC caplets, and normal serum K!
- Nephrology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Hindi, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1366630444
- Sardar Patel University / Pramukhswami Medical College
