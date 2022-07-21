Overview of Dr. Kajal Patel, MD

Dr. Kajal Patel, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Sardar Patel University / Pramukhswami Medical College and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital), Regional Medical Center Of San Jose and Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at Valley Medical Consultants in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Acute Kidney Failure and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.