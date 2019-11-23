Dr. Kajalben Buddhdev, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buddhdev is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kajalben Buddhdev, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kajalben Buddhdev, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
St Josephs Hospital and Medical Center350 W Thomas Rd Ste 400, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions
Specialty Medicine - St. Joseph's500 W Thomas Rd Ste 900B, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
THE BEST thyroid doctor. Smart, knowledgeable, friendly, attentive, great follow up care, rapid measurable results, stellar staff. Meeting her was the best thing to happen on my thyroid health journey thus far.
About Dr. Kajalben Buddhdev, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 6 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1942565908
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Dr. Buddhdev has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buddhdev accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Buddhdev using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Buddhdev has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Buddhdev. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buddhdev.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buddhdev, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buddhdev appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.