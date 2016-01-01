Dr. Kala Shankar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shankar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kala Shankar, MD
Overview of Dr. Kala Shankar, MD
Dr. Kala Shankar, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Toms River, NJ.
Dr. Shankar works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Shankar's Office Locations
-
1
Cmc Family Health Center301 Lakehurst Rd, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 363-6655Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shankar?
About Dr. Kala Shankar, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1942416763
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shankar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shankar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shankar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shankar works at
Dr. Shankar speaks Spanish.
Dr. Shankar has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shankar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shankar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shankar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.