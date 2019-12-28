See All Psychiatrists in Niagara Falls, NY
Dr. Kalaiselvi Rajendran, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Kalaiselvi Rajendran, MD

Psychiatry
1.9 (30)
Map Pin Small Niagara Falls, NY
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kalaiselvi Rajendran, MD

Dr. Kalaiselvi Rajendran, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Niagara Falls, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / STANLEY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Rajendran works at Kalaiselvi Rajendran M.d. in Niagara Falls, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback), Major Depressive Disorder and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Rajendran's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kalaiselvi Rajendran M.d.
    600 Pine Ave, Niagara Falls, NY 14301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 285-7196

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)
Major Depressive Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)
Major Depressive Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bulimia
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mania
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy for Crisis Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (23)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Rajendran?

    Dec 28, 2019
    I just moved to NY state and needed to find a new Psychiatrist for my bi polar medication management. I was nervous because finding a good psychiatrist you click with is difficult. Dr Rajendran was a very nice woman. I told her why I was there and she went through a detailed interview and check list and agreed with my diagnosis. She will be requesting my records from my previous doctor. I've been on the same meds for several years and am doing very well and am stabilized. She said, "if it ain't broke don't fix it". My biggest fear was her adjusting or changing my meds. The front office girl was super friendly and my wait was minimal. My only critique? The office is a dump and they don't take debit or credit. Cash only. I think I got lucky. I hope so!
    — Dec 28, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kalaiselvi Rajendran, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kalaiselvi Rajendran, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rajendran to family and friends

    Dr. Rajendran's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Rajendran

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kalaiselvi Rajendran, MD.

    About Dr. Kalaiselvi Rajendran, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265518427
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / STANLEY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kalaiselvi Rajendran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rajendran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rajendran has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rajendran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rajendran works at Kalaiselvi Rajendran M.d. in Niagara Falls, NY. View the full address on Dr. Rajendran’s profile.

    Dr. Rajendran has seen patients for Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback), Major Depressive Disorder and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rajendran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Rajendran. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rajendran.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rajendran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rajendran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kalaiselvi Rajendran, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.