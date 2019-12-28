Dr. Kalaiselvi Rajendran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rajendran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kalaiselvi Rajendran, MD
Overview of Dr. Kalaiselvi Rajendran, MD
Dr. Kalaiselvi Rajendran, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Niagara Falls, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / STANLEY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Rajendran works at
Dr. Rajendran's Office Locations
Kalaiselvi Rajendran M.d.600 Pine Ave, Niagara Falls, NY 14301 Directions (716) 285-7196
Hospital Affiliations
- Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I just moved to NY state and needed to find a new Psychiatrist for my bi polar medication management. I was nervous because finding a good psychiatrist you click with is difficult. Dr Rajendran was a very nice woman. I told her why I was there and she went through a detailed interview and check list and agreed with my diagnosis. She will be requesting my records from my previous doctor. I've been on the same meds for several years and am doing very well and am stabilized. She said, "if it ain't broke don't fix it". My biggest fear was her adjusting or changing my meds. The front office girl was super friendly and my wait was minimal. My only critique? The office is a dump and they don't take debit or credit. Cash only. I think I got lucky. I hope so!
About Dr. Kalaiselvi Rajendran, MD
- Psychiatry
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1265518427
Education & Certifications
- DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / STANLEY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rajendran has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rajendran accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rajendran has seen patients for Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback), Major Depressive Disorder and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rajendran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Rajendran. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rajendran.
