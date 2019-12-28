Overview of Dr. Kalaiselvi Rajendran, MD

Dr. Kalaiselvi Rajendran, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Niagara Falls, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / STANLEY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Rajendran works at Kalaiselvi Rajendran M.d. in Niagara Falls, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback), Major Depressive Disorder and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.