Dr. Kalavalli Ezekiel, MD

Pediatrics
3.8 (30)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Kalavalli Ezekiel, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Ezekiel works at EZEKIEL KALAVALLI MD OFFICE in Richardson, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ezekiel Kalavalli MD Office
    375 Municipal Dr Ste 102, Richardson, TX 75080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 231-5364

Experience

Anxiety
Asthma
Ataxia
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Dec 31, 2020
    My children were her patients until they turned 21. She was the most thorough doctor I have ever encountered. She was very pro-active and took very good care of my children. They all say they wish they could still go to her for care. She goes above and beyond to give you (the parent), peace of mind and if there is an issue in question, she gets it handled asap. We miss seeing her. Also, with vaccinations and flu shots, she made sure we were a priority due to one of my children being high risk. I just looked her up to see if she was still practicing.
    Cynthia Stieber — Dec 31, 2020
    About Dr. Kalavalli Ezekiel, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598836116
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kalavalli Ezekiel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ezekiel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ezekiel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ezekiel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ezekiel works at EZEKIEL KALAVALLI MD OFFICE in Richardson, TX. View the full address on Dr. Ezekiel’s profile.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Ezekiel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ezekiel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ezekiel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ezekiel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

