Dr. Kalavalli Ezekiel, MD
Dr. Kalavalli Ezekiel, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Ezekiel Kalavalli MD Office375 Municipal Dr Ste 102, Richardson, TX 75080 Directions (972) 231-5364
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
My children were her patients until they turned 21. She was the most thorough doctor I have ever encountered. She was very pro-active and took very good care of my children. They all say they wish they could still go to her for care. She goes above and beyond to give you (the parent), peace of mind and if there is an issue in question, she gets it handled asap. We miss seeing her. Also, with vaccinations and flu shots, she made sure we were a priority due to one of my children being high risk. I just looked her up to see if she was still practicing.
- Pediatrics
- 42 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
