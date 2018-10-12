Overview of Dr. Kale Dittmeyer, MD

Dr. Kale Dittmeyer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rogers, AR. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.



Dr. Dittmeyer works at Mercy Clinic Womens Health in Rogers, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Blood Disorders in Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.