Dr. Kaleem Ahmed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kaleem Ahmed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kaleem Ahmed, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Orange City, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Stanley Med Coll, Madras U and is affiliated with Dupont Hospital, Kosciusko Community Hospital and Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana.
Dr. Ahmed works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gastroenterology of Greater Orlando2884 Wellness Ave Ste 100, Orange City, FL 32763 Directions (386) 668-2221Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Fort Wayne Office7916 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 432-2297Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Dupont Hospital
- Kosciusko Community Hospital
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ahmed?
The staff was friendly and proficient. Dr. Ahmed was friendly and informative regarding results. The whole thing was over in a flash with no discomfort, no complaints. Thank you. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Kaleem Ahmed, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1174571426
Education & Certifications
- Sinai Grace Hospital
- Sinai Grace Hospital
- Stanley Med Coll, Madras U
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmed works at
Dr. Ahmed has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.