Overview

Dr. Kaleem Ahmed, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Orange City, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Stanley Med Coll, Madras U and is affiliated with Dupont Hospital, Kosciusko Community Hospital and Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana.



Dr. Ahmed works at Gastroenterology of Greater Orlando, Orange City and Lake Mary, FL in Orange City, FL with other offices in Fort Wayne, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies.