Dr. Kalen Rimar, MD
Overview of Dr. Kalen Rimar, MD
Dr. Kalen Rimar, MD is an Urology Specialist in Jackson, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Troy and Henry Ford Allegiance Health.
Dr. Rimar's Office Locations
Henry Ford Allegiance Urology2800 Spring Arbor Rd, Jackson, MI 49203 Directions (517) 205-2109
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Henry Ford Allegiance Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent from start to finish.
About Dr. Kalen Rimar, MD
- Urology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1003179730
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rimar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rimar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rimar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rimar has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rimar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Rimar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rimar.
