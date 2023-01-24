Overview of Dr. Kalen Rimar, MD

Dr. Kalen Rimar, MD is an Urology Specialist in Jackson, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Troy and Henry Ford Allegiance Health.



Dr. Rimar works at Henry Ford Allegiance Urology in Jackson, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.