Dr. Francis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kali Francis, MD
Overview of Dr. Kali Francis, MD
Dr. Kali Francis, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO.
Dr. Francis' Office Locations
Southeast Pediatrics25 Doctors Park, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 Directions (573) 331-6750
Hospital Affiliations
- Southeast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is great. She spends a lot of time in the room and explains things without rushing. If we have to call her office the call is always returned promptly. We feels so blessed to have found a great Peditrician!
About Dr. Kali Francis, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1346534351
Education & Certifications
