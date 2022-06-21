Dr. Kali Nalamachu, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nalamachu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kali Nalamachu, DDS
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kali Nalamachu, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Overland Park, KS.
Dr. Nalamachu works at
Locations
Kali N Nalamachu, DDS14886 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, KS 66223 Directions (913) 286-1268
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kali provided an excellent experience. She was very professional, attentive, and caring. She was very informative and helped me understand everything that was going on with my teeth and exactly how it should be dealt with. Also, provides valuable advice. The staff is pretty awesome as well. I highly recommend it to my friends.
About Dr. Kali Nalamachu, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nalamachu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nalamachu accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nalamachu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Nalamachu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nalamachu.
