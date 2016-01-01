Dr. Kalidas Sahetya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sahetya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview of Dr. Kalidas Sahetya, MD
Dr. Kalidas Sahetya, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / TOPIWALA NATIONAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital and The Medical Center At Bowling Green.
Dr. Sahetya's Office Locations
Sahetya Medical Group427 Us 31w Byp, Bowling Green, KY 42101 Directions (270) 449-0036
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital
- The Medical Center At Bowling Green
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Kalidas Sahetya, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 49 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / TOPIWALA NATIONAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
