Overview of Dr. Kalila Steen, MD

Dr. Kalila Steen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They graduated from Queen’s University and is affiliated with Research Medical Center, Overland Park Regional Medical Center and Menorah Medical Center.



Dr. Steen works at Monarch Plastic Surgery in Kansas City, MO with other offices in Leawood, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.