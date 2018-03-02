Overview of Dr. Kalin Kelso, MD

Dr. Kalin Kelso, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Arise Austin Medical Center, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.



Dr. Kelso works at Symmetry Physical Therapy LLC in Austin, TX with other offices in Woodward, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.