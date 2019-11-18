Overview

Dr. Kalindi Mehta, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Westborough, MA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from M P Shah Medical College, Saurashtra University and is affiliated with Umass Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Mehta works at Reliant Medical Group in Westborough, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.