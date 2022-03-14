Overview

Dr. Kaliq Chang, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.



Dr. Chang works at Atlantic Spine Center West Orange in West Orange, NJ with other offices in Edison, NJ, Union, NJ and New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.