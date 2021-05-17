Dr. Kalista Engelman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Engelman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kalista Engelman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kalista Engelman, MD
Dr. Kalista Engelman, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Olathe, KS. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bothwell Regional Health Center and Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City.
Dr. Engelman's Office Locations
Kansas City Physician Partners The Center for Allergy & Immunology17795 W 106th St Ste 102, Olathe, KS 66061 Directions (913) 942-2848Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bothwell Regional Health Center
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Always excellent. She is amazing. She genuinely cares and takes the time to figure out the issue. Saw many doctors before her She was the only one who resolved the issue. Amber her nurse is very personable and her staff Is friendly.
About Dr. Kalista Engelman, MD
- Rheumatology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1043440944
Education & Certifications
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Engelman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Engelman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Engelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Engelman has seen patients for Arthritis, Joint Pain and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Engelman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Engelman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Engelman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Engelman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Engelman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.