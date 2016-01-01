Dr. Kalkidan Bishu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bishu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kalkidan Bishu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kalkidan Bishu, MD
Dr. Kalkidan Bishu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center, Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center and Essentia Health-Virginia.
Dr. Bishu works at
Dr. Bishu's Office Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-St. Mary's Medical Center (Duluth)407 E 3rd St, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions
-
2
Essentia Health-Grand Rapids Clinic1542 Golf Course Rd Ste 203, Grand Rapids, MN 55744 Directions
-
3
Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center (Brainerd)523 N 3rd St, Brainerd, MN 56401 DirectionsFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bishu?
About Dr. Kalkidan Bishu, MD
- Cardiology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1881887818
Education & Certifications
- VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
- Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center
- Essentia Health-Virginia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bishu accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bishu using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bishu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bishu works at
Dr. Bishu has seen patients for Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent and Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bishu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bishu has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bishu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bishu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bishu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.