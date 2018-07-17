Overview

Dr. Kalle Kang, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.



Dr. Kang works at Overlake Internal Medicine Associates in Bellevue, WA with other offices in Issaquah, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Constipation and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.