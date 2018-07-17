Dr. Kalle Kang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kalle Kang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kalle Kang, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.
Locations
Overlake Internal Medicine Associates1135 116th Ave NE Ste 560, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 467-0150
Overlake Internal Medicine Associates1301 4th Ave NW Unit 303, Issaquah, WA 98027 Directions (425) 454-4768
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Aside from the previous day of drinking the hideous concoction, Dr Kang and his Issaquah office staff provided the most professional, careful and caring experience for a colonoscopy I have ever experienced. I woke up feeling normal and fully awake, absolutely no discomfort whatsoever. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Kalle Kang, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Cantonese
- 1780626630
Education & Certifications
- University Minn Hospital
- University Mich Hospital
- New York University School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
