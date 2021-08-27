Overview

Dr. Kalleen Barham, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Newark, DE. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WEST ALABAMA and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus and Christiana Hospital.



Dr. Barham works at Jefferson Gastroenterology & Hepatology in Newark, DE with other offices in Smyrna, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Dyslipidemia and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.