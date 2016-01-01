Dr. Kallie Harrison, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harrison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kallie Harrison, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kallie Harrison, MD
Dr. Kallie Harrison, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Belleville, IL. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Belleville.
Dr. Harrison works at
Dr. Harrison's Office Locations
-
1
B J C M G Ob-gyn4600 Memorial Dr Ste 240, Belleville, IL 62226 Directions (618) 234-2390
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Belleville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Harrison?
About Dr. Kallie Harrison, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1104118249
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harrison accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harrison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harrison works at
Dr. Harrison has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harrison on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Harrison has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harrison.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harrison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harrison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.