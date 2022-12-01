Overview of Dr. Kallie Schneider, MD

Dr. Kallie Schneider, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend, St. Charles Prineville and St. Charles Redmond.



Dr. Schneider works at Summit Health in Bend, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.