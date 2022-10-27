Dr. Kalmon Post, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Post is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kalmon Post, MD
Overview of Dr. Kalmon Post, MD
Dr. Kalmon Post, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Post's Office Locations
May Center for Mount Sinai Doctors5 E 98th St Fl 7, New York, NY 10029 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Post is the absolute best. I had my surgery for a Craniopharyngioma around 1984 at 19 years old. He removed the entire tumor which wasn't easy. I have lived a normal life since. He is also a very nice person with a great bedside manor. I would recommend him and his team to anyone.
About Dr. Kalmon Post, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 56 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1104892850
Education & Certifications
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- New York University School of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Dr. Post has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Post accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Post using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Post has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Post has seen patients for Pituitary Tumor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Post on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Post speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Post. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Post.
