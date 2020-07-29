Overview

Dr. Kalpana Desai, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lady Lake, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Bj Medical College, Pune, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Uf Health Leesburg Hospital and Uf Health The Villages Hospital.



Dr. Desai works at Integrated Family Medical Center in Lady Lake, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.