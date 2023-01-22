Dr. Hari Hall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kalpana Hari Hall, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kalpana Hari Hall, MD
Dr. Kalpana Hari Hall, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Hari Hall's Office Locations
-
1
Kathi Kolbe Msw LLC5454 Wisconsin Ave, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (301) 562-7200
- 2 6931 Arlington Rd Ste T100, Bethesda, MD 20814 Directions (301) 562-7200
-
3
Ear Nose & Throat Medical Group of Washington PC2021 K St NW Ste 210, Washington, DC 20006 Directions (301) 562-7200
-
4
The Neurology Center1201 Seven Locks Rd Ste 101, Potomac, MD 20854 Directions (301) 562-7200
Hospital Affiliations
- Sibley Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hari Hall is attentive, focused, and helpful. CPAP therapy, under her close supervision, has been life changing for me.
About Dr. Kalpana Hari Hall, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English, Telugu
- 1366414609
Education & Certifications
- EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS
- Sleep Medicine
