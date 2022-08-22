Overview of Dr. Kalpana Hool, MD

Dr. Kalpana Hool, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rolling Hills Estates, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Hool works at Torrance Health Association Inc in Rolling Hills Estates, CA with other offices in Torrance, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.