Dr. Kalpana Kalahasthy, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kalpana Kalahasthy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They completed their fellowship with University of Kansas Hospital
Gastroenterology Specialist Inc.3355 Burns Rd Ste 306, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 745-1516
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Jupiter Medical Center
- Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Nineteen years of care! Excellent professional!
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1255389375
- University of Kansas Hospital
- University of Missouri Hospital and Clinics
- Gastroenterology
