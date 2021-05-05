Overview of Dr. Kalpana Kumar, MD

Dr. Kalpana Kumar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pewaukee, WI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus and Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Kumar works at Ommani Center in Pewaukee, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.