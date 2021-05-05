Dr. Kalpana Kumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kalpana Kumar, MD
Overview of Dr. Kalpana Kumar, MD
Dr. Kalpana Kumar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pewaukee, WI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus and Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Kumar works at
Dr. Kumar's Office Locations
The Ommani Center for Integrative Medicine1166 Quail Ct Ste 210, Pewaukee, WI 53072 Directions (262) 695-5311
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus
- Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kumar has been my healthcare provider since 2013. My most recent visit was for an annual check-up on 5-4-2021. She’s professional, compassionate and an overall excellent/outstanding healthcare practitioner. She takes the time needed to thoroughly assess my healthcare needs and is totally in tune with and takes time explaining the mind/body connection to mental and physical health. A common theme in my care has been prevention through a healthy diet, exercise and stress management. I appreciate her knowledge of and willingness to refer me to alternate treatment modalities as needed. Most important, she practices evidence based medicine supported by science. She is passionate about education and educating her patients as evidenced by the many webinars she has generated over time and made available on the Ommani Center website. Last but not least, Ommani Center staff have been consistently professional and helpful throughout the time I’ve been a patient of Dr. Kumar.
About Dr. Kalpana Kumar, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1235188681
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kumar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kumar accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.