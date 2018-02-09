Dr. Kalpana Master, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Master is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kalpana Master, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kalpana Master, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Elmhurst, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Bombay / Grant Medical College and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center, Long Island Jewish Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
Dr. Master works at
Locations
Dev. R. Master MD Pllc8823 Justice Ave, Elmhurst, NY 11373 Directions (718) 271-0110
Hospital Affiliations
- Flushing Hospital Medical Center
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kalpana Master, MD
- Pediatrics
- 47 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
Education & Certifications
- Our Lady Mercy Med Ctr
- Sion Hosp-Lokmanya Tilak Hosp
- University of Bombay / Grant Medical College
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Master has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Master accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Master has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Master works at
Dr. Master speaks Gujarati.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Master. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Master.
