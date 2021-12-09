Dr. Kalpana Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kalpana Patel, MD
Dr. Kalpana Patel, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 65 Wehrle Dr, Buffalo, NY 14225 Directions (716) 837-1320
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
When I met Dr. Patel I was literally non functioning. I had been bed bound, lost my ability to eat most foods, had extreme digestive dysfunction, extreme anxiety, brain fog, and was unaware that my immune function was absolutely shot. Many other doctors gaslit me, and one even called me crazy, all were telling me that nothing was wrong. Dr. Patel was able to figure out what was affecting me within the first two hour visit I had with her. I felt seen and validated and relieved that someone was finally listening. We discovered a large amount of hidden mold in our home, and Dr. Patel started me on several aggressive protocols to save my life. She absolutely did. I am now a year and a half her patient, and I have recovered about 77% of my functionality and my mindset is wonderful under her care. If you have unexplainable symptoms or chronic illness, get to Dr. Patel at EHC as fast as humanly possible.
- Pediatrics
- 55 years of experience
- English
- GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Pediatrics
Dr. Patel accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
