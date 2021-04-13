Overview of Dr. Kalpana Raghavan, MD

Dr. Kalpana Raghavan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Smyrna, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital.



Dr. Raghavan works at West Atlanta Obgyn Inc. in Smyrna, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.