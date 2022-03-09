Overview of Dr. Kalpana Thakur, MD

Dr. Kalpana Thakur, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from RAVI SHANKAR UNIVERSITY / JAWAHARAL NEHRU MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.



Dr. Thakur works at Kalpana Thakur MD PA in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.