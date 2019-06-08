Dr. Venkatesan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kalpathy Venkatesan, MD
Overview of Dr. Kalpathy Venkatesan, MD
Dr. Kalpathy Venkatesan, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Porterville, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Canton-potsdam Hospital and Sierra View Medical Center.
Dr. Venkatesan works at
Dr. Venkatesan's Office Locations
Elif Tokcan MD Inc365 Pearson Dr Ste 5, Porterville, CA 93257 Directions (559) 788-2175
St. Joseph Health Medical Group3555 ROUND BARN CIR, Santa Rosa, CA 95403 Directions (707) 528-1050
Hospital Affiliations
- Canton-potsdam Hospital
- Sierra View Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Great doctor! One of the few in the state who can successfully manage my severe allergies, and damaged immune system problems (from having my thymus gland destroyeded as a baby thus giving me a low T cell count all my life). He is also the only physician other than one at UCLA Medical Center who has successfully managed my chronic Epstein-Barr flare ups ! I am surprised at how short I have to wait to see him once I arrive at his office, sometimes less than 5 minutes!
About Dr. Kalpathy Venkatesan, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1245289420
Education & Certifications
- GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
