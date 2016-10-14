Overview

Dr. Kalpesh Amin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Ridgewood, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Government Medical College Mysore, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Amin works at Kalpesh S Amin MD in Ridgewood, NY with other offices in Forest Hills, NY, Woodside, NY and New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hypotension (Excluding Maternal), Hypotension and Hypertensive Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.