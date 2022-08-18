Dr. Kalpesh Barot, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kalpesh Barot, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center and Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.
Southwest Cancer Center922 LUCERNE TER, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 426-8660
Southwest Cancer Center7436 Docs Grove Cir, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (407) 426-8660
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Orlando Health-health Central Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
It was so comforting. I know that I will be in good hands while receiving continuity of care. Dr. Borat is wonderful. And all the staff at front desk were very gracious. Thanks also to Dr. Michelle de la Riva at Southwest WellMed for referring me to him.
- GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Barot has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barot accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barot has seen patients for Vitamin B12 Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barot on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Barot. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barot.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.