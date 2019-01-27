See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Reston, VA
Dr. Kalpesh Patel, MD

Critical Care Medicine
3.4 (21)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kalpesh Patel, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Reston, VA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Gujarat University / Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Edgar B. Davis and Ascension Seton Hays.

Dr. Patel works at UT Health in Reston, VA with other offices in Kyle, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tele-physicians P.c.
    1768 Business Center Dr Ste 100, Reston, VA 20190 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 483-9690
  2. 2
    211 Elmhurst Ste E, Kyle, TX 78640 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 268-9467
  3. 3
    Texas Institute Of Interventional Pulmonary And Sleep, Ltd
    1500 Dacy Ln Ste 100, Kyle, TX 78640 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Seton Edgar B. Davis
  • Ascension Seton Hays

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wheezing
Sleep Apnea
Shortness of Breath
Wheezing
Sleep Apnea
Shortness of Breath

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Airway Stenting Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Central Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Cryptococcosis Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Eosinophilic Asthma Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hepatopulmonary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy Chevron Icon
Nightmare Disorder Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Periodic Limb Movement Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
REM Sleep Behavior Disorder Chevron Icon
Respirator Fit Evaluations Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Shift Work Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jan 27, 2019
    Dr. Patel was very thorough. He accepted my decision (to not take drugs or invasive action) once all test results were explained to me. (I am 72 with no desire to prolong my life at the expense of drug potential side effects.) He listened tomy concerns and welcomed me to come back at any time in the future if I want to consult with him or feel the need for retesting ...PFT...In the future. (Not many MDs today really listen to the elderly today!)
    San Marcos, TX — Jan 27, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kalpesh Patel, MD

    • Critical Care Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati and Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1073732830
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Franklin Square Hospital Center
    Residency
    • Brooklyn Hospital (Affiliate of Weill-Cornell)
    Medical Education
    • Gujarat University / Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Medical College
    Board Certifications
    • Critical Care Medicine and Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kalpesh Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

