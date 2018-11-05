Overview

Dr. Kalpeshkumar Patel, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Old Bridge, NJ. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from M.P.Medical College and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.



Dr. Patel works at Sleep Medicine and Wellness Center in Old Bridge, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.