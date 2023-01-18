Overview of Dr. Kalpita Hatti, MD

Dr. Kalpita Hatti, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from SWAMI RAMANAND TEERTH MARATHWADA UNIVERSITY NANDED / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Kadlec Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Hatti works at Millennium Physicians in Shenandoah, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Joint Pain and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.