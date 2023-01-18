Dr. Kalpita Hatti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hatti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kalpita Hatti, MD
Overview of Dr. Kalpita Hatti, MD
Dr. Kalpita Hatti, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from SWAMI RAMANAND TEERTH MARATHWADA UNIVERSITY NANDED / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Kadlec Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Hatti's Office Locations
Millennium Physicians Rheumatology - Shenandoah129 Vision Park Blvd Ste 206, Shenandoah, TX 77384 Directions (281) 315-8130Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Kadlec Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hatti is the best. I just moved to the area and needed a new Doctor for treatment. Dr. Hatti did not just assume my other Doctor had it right. She ordered X-rays and tests to check on my condition to make her own diagnosis. Her approach to my care has been focused on listening to my concerns and keeping my pain down now while looking for a long term treatment plan that makes the most sense for me. I completely trust and would recommend her.
About Dr. Kalpita Hatti, MD
- Rheumatology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1528297462
Education & Certifications
- SWAMI RAMANAND TEERTH MARATHWADA UNIVERSITY NANDED / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hatti has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hatti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hatti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hatti has seen patients for Arthritis, Joint Pain and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hatti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hatti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hatti.
