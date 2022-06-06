See All Hematologists in Glendale, CA
Dr. Kalust Ucar, MD

Hematology
42 years of experience

Dr. Kalust Ucar, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Istanbul Universitesi, Cerrahpasa Tip Fakultesi and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center.

Dr. Ucar works at City Of Hope in Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Vitamin B12 Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Dr. Ucar's Office Locations

    Glendale
    222 W Eulalia St Ste 100B, Glendale, CA 91204
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Glendale
  • Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Aspiration Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Counseling Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Management Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Complications Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hematologic Disorder Treatment Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukemia Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Jun 06, 2022
    My wife was on blood thinner because of blood clot. He helped her so much that she is like born again. I had colon cancer and anemia. Anemia has gone and my cancer has not come back after 3 years. We both are very happy what Dr. Ucar has done for us.
    Maria and Harald Heggnes. from Sunland. — Jun 06, 2022
    About Dr. Kalust Ucar, MD

    • Hematology
    English, Arabic and Armenian
    1710912175
    Education & Certifications

    University At Buffalo State University Of New York|University Of California Los Angeles
    Ucla Med Ctr/ucla D Geffen School
    University at Buffalo - State University of New York
    Istanbul Universitesi, Cerrahpasa Tip Fakultesi
    Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Dr. Kalust Ucar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ucar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ucar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ucar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ucar has seen patients for Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Vitamin B12 Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ucar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Ucar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ucar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ucar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ucar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

