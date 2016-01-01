Overview

Dr. Kalyan Bhamidimarri, MD is a Hepatology Specialist in Miami, FL.



Dr. Bhamidimarri works at UHealth at Kendall in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Esophageal Varices, Liver Damage from Alcohol and Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.