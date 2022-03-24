Dr. Kalyan Latchamsetty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Latchamsetty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kalyan Latchamsetty, MD
Overview of Dr. Kalyan Latchamsetty, MD
Dr. Kalyan Latchamsetty, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from Rush Medical College, Chicago, Illinois and is affiliated with Rush Copley Medical Center and Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Latchamsetty works at
Dr. Latchamsetty's Office Locations
-
1
Chicago Institute-neurosurgery1725 W Harrison St Ste 970, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 563-3447
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush Copley Medical Center
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Latchamsetty?
Dr. Latchamsetty is an excellent doctor, very caring, listens, doesn't rush, spends ample time with patients.
About Dr. Kalyan Latchamsetty, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1699724138
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Mason Medical Center, Seattle, Washington
- Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, Illinois
- Rush Medical College, Chicago, Illinois
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Latchamsetty has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Latchamsetty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Latchamsetty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Latchamsetty works at
Dr. Latchamsetty has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Stones and Hydrocele, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Latchamsetty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Latchamsetty. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Latchamsetty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Latchamsetty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Latchamsetty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.