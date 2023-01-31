Overview

Dr. Kalyani Gaddipati, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They graduated from Univeristy of Ottawa Ottawa Ontario Canada and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital.



Dr. Gaddipati works at Mid Florida Gastroenterology in Lake Mary, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Hemorrhoids and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.