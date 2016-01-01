Dr. Meduri has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kalyani Meduri, MD
Overview
Dr. Kalyani Meduri, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Antonio, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Zephyrhills and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.
Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Multispecialty at San Antonio30115 State Road 52, San Antonio, FL 33576 Directions (813) 467-4244
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Zephyrhills
- Wilkes - Barre General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kalyani Meduri, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meduri accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meduri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
